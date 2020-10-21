Landmark helicopter route links Gibraltar to Malaga

The launch of a historic and landmark route from Gibraltar to Malaga by helicopter took place yesterday. The airline Helity will be in charge of this brand new venture, and are well established.

Helity says they were born with the vocation of permanence in the service, having made a determined commitment regarding investment and recruitment of the best pilots and aeronautical technicians, which offers a modern and safe transport such as air, guaranteeing a regular helicopter line service between the Autonomous city of Ceuta and other main destinations: Algeciras and Málaga.

21-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR