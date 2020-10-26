The Spain we now have to deal with beyond Brexit
Monday, October 26, 2020 - 10:02 Carmen Gomez
Our differences
An anecdotal reference which illustrates our differences is when this year, because of Covid restrictions and people not being able to celebrate in Spain their feasts and traditional customs; most of which have been invented for the tourist market; I actually witnessed as others did on Spanish TV, a family in their patio, pouring tinned tomatoes over their heads, to celebrate their “Tomatina.”
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
26-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar border and identity cards
- The world has changed forever as a result of Covid, Gibraltar Civil Servants told
- The Spain we now have to deal with beyond Brexit
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- LATE NEWS: TV BLACKOUT ENDS
- INCREASING CONCERN ABOUT POSITIVE CASES OF COVID IN SCHOOLS
- Only the people of Gibraltar have the right to decide their future, says Speaker Hoyle