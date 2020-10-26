The world has changed forever as a result of Covid, Gibraltar Civil Servants told

• Bulletin of Circulars from the Chief Secretary distributed to the Civil Service

As public servants, it is a matter of repeated record that the Civil Service does rise to the challenge. Our reaction to the COVID-19 emergency is certainly a testament to this. We have dealt with an invisible enemy with the potential to cause devastation and even death; a formidably small adversary also capable of causing chaos and disarray in markets and economies. And yet, so far we have endured.