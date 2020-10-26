The world has changed forever as a result of Covid, Gibraltar Civil Servants told

 Monday, October 26, 2020 - 10:04

• Bulletin of Circulars from the Chief Secretary distributed to the Civil Service

As public servants, it is a matter of repeated record that the Civil Service does rise to the challenge. Our reaction to the COVID-19 emergency is certainly a testament to this. We have dealt with an invisible enemy with the potential to cause devastation and even death; a formidably small adversary also capable of causing chaos and disarray in markets and economies. And yet, so far we have endured. 


We are very grateful to have a frontline army of health professional workers and helpers. Their work has been tremendous and should be praised. But the Civil Service is the second battalion and I am extremely proud of what has been achieved in such a short time. And make no mistake, you have achieved this through your commitment and willingness to go the extra mile.

