The world has changed forever as a result of Covid, Gibraltar Civil Servants told

Bulletin of Circulars from the Chief Secretary distributed to the Civil Service
As public servants, it is a matter of repeated record that the Civil Service does rise to the challenge. Our reaction to the COVID-19 emergency is certainly a testament to this. We have dealt with an invisible enemy with the potential to cause devastation and even death; a formidably small adversary also capable of causing chaos and disarray in markets and economies. And yet, so far we have endured.
We are very grateful to have a frontline army of health professional workers and helpers. Their work has been tremendous and should be praised. But the Civil Service is the second battalion and I am extremely proud of what has been achieved in such a short time. And make no mistake, you have achieved this through your commitment and willingness to go the extra mile.
