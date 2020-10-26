Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 26th October 2020
Total tests done: 62,269
Test results pending: 5
Test results received: 62,264
Confirmed cases: 670 (+ 3 new positive cases)
Active cases: 120 (119: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 532 (+16 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 635
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 13
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,091 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
