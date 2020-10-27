Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 114 (114: residents /0: visitor)Recovered cases: 547 (+15)Self-isolation: 608Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 14Deaths: 0A total of 18,205 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

