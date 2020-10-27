Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 27th October 2020
Total tests done: 63,113
Test results pending: 60
Test results received: 63,053
Confirmed cases: 679 (+9)
Active cases: 114 (114: residents /0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 547 (+15)
Self-isolation: 608
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 14
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,205 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
27-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR