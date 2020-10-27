Proposal for Gibraltar to obtain TV channels via BFBS

*Letter sent to The Chief Executive of BFBS, copy sent to us: Dear Mr Bucks, I hope this finds you well, despite the dystopian ‘new normal’ in which we are now living.

I am writing with regard to the possibility of BFBS TV channels being available to non-military audiences in Gibraltar, on a similar basis to that in the Falkland Islands and Tristan da Cunha.The latter of these is particularly intriguing, given that it has no military presence at all, as well as being such a small and remote territory, but both BFBS TV and radio are received there.

27-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR