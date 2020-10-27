One-way system for Line Wall Rd

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, explained that “After having considered the advice received and the various contributions made in relation to the project by the public and representative organisations, we will be re-opening Line Wall, seven days a week, as a one-way system operating on a Northbound basis only, from Monday 2 November 2020.” The Minister further explained that, “the opening of Line Wall Road in a Northbound direction is useful for a number of reasons. It enables us to assess, in real time, the impact of this initiative on traffic and its management. It will also be helpful in the context of enabling infrastructure works planned for the sewage system in a manner that is both effective and minimises disruption.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR