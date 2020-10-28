Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 28th October 2020
Total tests done: 63,760
Test results pending: 6
Test results received: 63,754
Confirmed cases: 682 (+3)
Active cases: 101 (101: residents /0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 562 (+15)
Self-isolation: 550
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 14
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,322 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.
28-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR