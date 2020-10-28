The Craft of Crochet Doll-Making

When Janine-Giles Holmes is not busy managing Short Cut Barber Shop she is releasing her creativity and artistic expression in her hobby, crochet.

Janine began knitting at a very young age but then discovered the art of crochet and that is when her hobby began to soar to new heights. She started with crocheting a collection of mice in all colours, shapes and sizes which were a huge hit. Jyske Bank actually ordered a whole supply of them for their promotional material.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR