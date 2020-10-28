Thursday is Stroke Awareness Day

Thursday is World Stroke Awareness Day and to raise awareness locals will be taking part in a half marathon on Saturday 31st October around the Rock.

Speaking to Wayne Warwick, they will be starting at Casemates at 9:30am and finishing at Casemates whilst keeping to the social distancing rules. Wayne started a Just giving page with the goal of raising £300. Now at well over £1000, Wayne is very grateful for the funds but his main objective is to raise awareness.

28-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR