Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 85 (85: residents /0: visitor)Recovered cases: 584 (+22)Self-isolation: 483Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 14Deaths: 0A total of 18,456 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.

29-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR