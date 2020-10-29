Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 29th October 2020
Total tests done: 64,464
Test results pending: 6
Test results received: 64,458
Confirmed cases: 688 (+6)
Active cases: 85 (85: residents /0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 584 (+22)
Self-isolation: 483
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 14
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,456 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.
