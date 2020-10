The possibility that frontier problems could arise with the new measures taken in Andalucia has led to long traffic queues stretching back to the airport, an indication that people are fearing the worst.

Although the Andalusian regional authorities have adopted a cooperative stance, it is obvious that they do not control what happens at the frontier which is the responsibility of the state government.

29-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR