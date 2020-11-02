The Government and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued a set of six Christmas stamps.
The set of stamps covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations throughout the Christmas period and feature six colourful Santa Claus illustrations.
The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Mr Stephen Perera and have been printed on a high quality, special easy-peel self-adhesive paper to assist postal users during the busy Christmas period.
