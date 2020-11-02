When James Bond wanted to knock the Rock

Famous film star Sean Connery, better known as superspy James Bond, died at the weekend. He was the first James Bond, who left his portrayal of the British spy in the history books. In all, he starred in seven films about Bond, the legendary character created by writer Ian Fleming.

When editor Joe Garcia was in his thirties he came face to face with the other Connery. He had first married in Gibraltar to actress Diane Cilento. His second wedding here was to green-eyes Micheline Roquebrune and he was hopeful that the wedding would take place in the ‘Top Secret atmosphere of a James Bond film.

