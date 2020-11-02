Vicky & Winston Christmas Theme

Christmas has come early in the home of Vicky & Winston who have dedicated and decorated their house in memory of all who have died around the world with the invisible enemy.

All the presents are gift-wrapped with articles about the pandemic from the Panorama. Photos and news clippings adorn the walls hanging down as Christmas decorations. Winston says that ‘when we were in lockdown we felt we had to do something so we collected and kept all articles surrounding the pandemic as well as pictures of Gibraltar’.

03-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR