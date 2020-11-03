He lost his life whilst on active duty: LATE NEIL PIÑERO MEMORIAL CEREMONY

It was a solemn yet moving occasion as the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo led a ceremony inaugurating the late Neil Piñero memorial. The Collector, colleagues from the Department of Customs, guards, new recruits and Neil Piñero’s family were all present at Emersons Place where the ceremony began, unveiling the memorial near the spot where on October 6th 2017 he tragically lost his life whilst on active duty.

“This is not a happy moment,” began Mr Picardo, “but it is a moment where we come together to remember the life of an officer who died whilst as a serving officer in our community. It will never be easy to pass this place”. Father Azzopardi went on to lead a prayer for Neil and his family and the lives of all those who were important to him. “There were many officers touched by the situation and also feel moved by this”.

