Military mystery uncovered in Northern Defences

The on-going work at the Northern Defences has uncovered an important part of Gibraltar’s military history. This is what was known as the “Round Tower”, a defensive position the exact location of which was a mystery until now.
The importance of the Round Tower lies in the fact that it was the only part of the fortress to fall to hostile Spanish and French troops and the last time that hostile forces set foot in Gibraltar.
In the months that followed the capture of Gibraltar by the combined Anglo-Dutch force in 1704, a series of attempts were made by Spanish and French forces to recapture the fortress.
