WEATHER ADVISORY

Showers are expected to become more frequent through this afternoon and will turn heavier, with some local thundery downpours developing across the area, more especially through this evening and overnight.

This could see Rain Accumulations reach 25mm or so in less than a 6 hour period, but which are currently expected to remain below the Severe Weather Warning criteria of 50mm, but which will be monitored and updated if necessary. Heavy rain could lead to some standing water or perhaps local flooding on prone roads, with some poor travel conditions expected.Heavier showers or thunderstorms may also be accompanied by some strong and very gusty winds and with a small risk of hail.

04-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR