A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School. This is the sixth positive case identified within this school.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self isolate.

05-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR