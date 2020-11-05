Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 79 (77: residents /2: visitor)Recovered cases: 655 (+5)Self-isolation: 368Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 17Deaths: 0A total of 19,364 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.

