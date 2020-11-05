In Gibraltar today: UNWANTED SEXUAL HARASSMENT AGAINST WOMEN

Catcalling has been present since the dawn of time and whilst it does apply to both men and women the vast majority of people that experience this are women.

Every single woman as they have walked down the street have head that wolf whistle, the ‘psst I want to talk to you’, or comments of a more sexually obscene nature whilst driving slowly alongside them. Whilst some people shrug it off or even find it complimentary at times it does have a sinister and threatening undertone.

