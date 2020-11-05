Environment want to destroy ten trees which beautify Queensway

The Environment department has no objection to 10 fully grown trees in Queensway being killed off. The excuse they are giving for this uprooting of trees is that they are going to set up a park.

In the process, it will entail the complete removal of parking for as many as 84 cars in the space beyond the Commonwealth Park as if there was a need for another park in what is know as Wellington Front and which used to be known as the Romney huts. Not only is the Commonwealth Park serving a useful purpose, but another large open area is now reaching completion down the steps in the boulevard.

