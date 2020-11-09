LEARNING TO LIVE WITH IT - Remarkable indifference by some towards a deadly pandemic

In a not too socially distant future, right outside our doorstep, where handshakes are replaced with fist bumps and beauty pageants revolve around the latest fashionable face mask, immeasurable quantities of microscopic bringers of disease prepare to enact the next order of the Covid dictatorship over humanity.

An outright war against the invisible enemy is futile, at least not until scientists come up with an efficient way to miniaturise real soldiers, and of course allow them time to master the hovering technique required to battle efficiently with jet packs.

