Certain foodstuffs will not be allowed into Spain in ‘no deal’

In the event of no agreement on the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union, it will no longer be possible to take certain types of foodstuffs across the border from Gibraltar to Spain. The Government has issued a Technical Notice on the subject so that the public familiarise themselves with the possible new situation.
As from 1 January 2021, it may no longer be possible for individuals to introduce any quantity of meat, milk, pet-food, or fishery products into the European Union, therefore into Spain.
09-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR