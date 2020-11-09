From today: Line Wall back to normal

The practical aspect of data collection in respect of the pilot traffic project at Line Wall Road has now come to an end. This means that Line Wall Road will resume normal traffic movements in both directions as from today.

The Government will now analyse the traffic movement data from the two phases of the pilot project.It will be recalled that the first phase of the pilot project involved the complete closure of Line Wall Road on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.The second phase has allowed for traffic in a northerly direction only with its closure to southbound traffic.

