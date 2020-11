The Government introduced a new law earlier this year prohibiting the deliberate touching or interfering with Barbary macaques.

This came into force in August 2020 and followed evidence that the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, was being transmitted from humans to animals such as dogs, cats, lions and tigers.

