The Ministry for Economic Development has partnered up with Senate Insurance Brokers to offer a new apprenticeship program focused on Gibraltar’s Insurance Sector.

Six apprentices will be taking the course leading to the Certificate from the Chartered Insurance Institute. These apprentices are being placed with local insurance companies for the practical hands on experience and at the end of their course will be offered employment.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR