Gibraltar Cardiac Association says: Many do not think about cardiac issues until they happen

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association originating in 2016 and spearheaded by Troy Jeffries has grown into a community of a working committee and a social activities committee.
The idea of the GCA is to help patients’ pre and post cardiac problems. In conjunction with the GHA and Minister for Health they look at acquiring the best equipment possible. They are committed to creating public awareness on the importance of leading a healthy life style with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Membership has gone up exponentially throughout the last couple of years from just 16 people to now over 100 members.
11-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR