Equality matters at university

Members from the Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters for this year’s intake of PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) students at the University of Gibraltar.

Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer at the Ministry of Equality, delivered a full morning’s presentation on equality issues, including diversity and inclusion, stereotypes and unconscious bias. This event continues and builds upon the work already undertaken by the Ministry of Equality in the field of gender training with similar presentations having been delivered to last year’s PGCE cohort as well as to similar presentations to the Youth Service and Girl Guiding Gibraltar in the last few years.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR