Government confirms first death in Gibraltar from COVID-19

The deceased was aged between 90 and 95 years old, a woman who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services. The COVID-19 infection led to bacterial pneumonia. Additionally, she had suffered from underlying medical conditions.The Government expresses its deep condolences to the family and on behalf of the people of Gibraltar. His Excellency The Governor, who co-chairs the COVID-19 Platinum Command Group, has been informed and is greatly saddened by the news. He extends his heartfelt sympathies.

11-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR