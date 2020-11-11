Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 106 (104: residents /2: visitors)Recovered cases: 712 (+10)Self-isolation: 674Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 5Deaths: 1A total of 20,240 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 22 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing active cases.

