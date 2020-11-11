Trees? Get a grip on the infrastructure!

Dear Editor,
Further to the news of the 'killing' of the trees in Queensway to make room for another park, I would like to bring to the attention of this government that they need to focus on infrastructure. Like the 'airport tunnel' ( which is going to become a joke, if it's not already),
the sewage plant, the resurfacing of roads ( like the frontier roads), placing LED lighting all over the Rock and last but not least tackle the pollution of bunkering ships, producing micro soot that can be seen in all buildings.
Let's get a grip on the infrastructure!
Joseph Serra
