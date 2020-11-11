Miss Teen Gibraltar goes ahead

With so many big events and calendar highlights like Miss Gibraltar cancelled this year due to Covid-19, Kelvin Hewitt director of No.1 School for Models has been determined to successfully produce the Miss Teen Gibraltar pageant on its 10th anniversary.

They started with the recruitment and photo shoots (as pictured here) before the pandemic and cancelled the original show which was scheduled for the summer. Once the number of Covid-19 cases started to go down in September they took the decision to re-book the show and go ahead with it.

12-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR