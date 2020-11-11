Together Gibraltar’s ranting criticism typical of their immaturity, says Government

Their latest one on the environment is an example. Together Gibraltar is aware, but makes no mention of the administrative difficulties, totally outside the Government’s control, that have delayed progress on the treatment of sewage. It fails to recognise that bunkering in Gibraltar is now carried outwith great care for the environment,with no significant impact on the environment from this source having been recorded recently. Pollution from traffic remains a problem which, although not easy to solve, continues to be tackled. Progress on renewables continues, although like so much else it took a blow during the COVID-19 lockdown when supplies could not get to Gibraltar. This is now picking up and results will be seen soon. At the same time Waterport Power Station is now only on standby mode, being used minimally as North Mole LNG Power station bears the brunt of power generation, says the Government.

