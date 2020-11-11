Govt accuses GSD of abandoning green policies

The latest GSD press release, this time in opposition to the new park at Queensway, shows their desperation and how they are struggling to maintain relevance in today’s Gibraltar.

The Government says it is working this new scheme and already making provision for additional parking in the area and considering how to accommodate cycle lanes throughout. The GSD should welcome that. Instead, they are out trying to drum up populism of the worst sort.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR