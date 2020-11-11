THE DARKNESS HAS NOT LIFTED

As Gibraltar saddened by first death from Covid-19
The scary effect of people going away and others breaking isolation rules, says Picardo
The Government says it is saddened to report that Gibraltar has lost its first resident to Covid-19. The deceased was aged between 90 and 95 years old, a woman who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services.
The Covid-19 infection led to bacterial pneumonia. Additionally, she had suffered from underlying medical conditions.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
12-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR