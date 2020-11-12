Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 12th November 2020
Total tests done: 75,697
Test results pending: 115
Test results received: 75,582
Confirmed cases: 864 (+22)
Active cases: 119 (117: residents /2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 719 (+7)
Self-isolation: 692
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 7
Deaths: 1
A total of 20,413 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 19 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing active cases.
