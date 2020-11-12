Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 119 (117: residents /2: visitors)Recovered cases: 719 (+7)Self-isolation: 692Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 7Deaths: 1A total of 20,413 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 19 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing active cases.

