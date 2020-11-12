CORONA CAGE: Seniors sentenced to seclusion

The levanter from the previous day had cleared and there was now a quiet breeze migrating from the west, providing a perfect panoramic view of the bay of Gibraltar glistening under the emerging spring sun.

Beams of lethargic early morning light forced their way through the thin slits of the uneven discoloured aluminium blinds that had not shifted from their acute angle for several years. The hazy rays illuminated the fog of dust particles practically resting on one another in the stagnant air, disturbed only by a wisp of a distant sigh that catalysed them to spiral incoherently. The source of the agitation breaking the silence emanated from a faint wheezing conjured by slow measured breaths that, if miscalculated, would certainly provoke a convulsive coughing fit.

13-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR