BRITAIN BACKS GIBRALTAR, ITS PEOPLE AND ECONOMY IN MEETING WITH SPAIN

After meeting yesterday between the Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya and the foreign secretary Dominic Raab, the FCO issued a statement reiterating “the UK’s firm commitment to finding a solution that protects Gibraltar, its people and its economy.”

This has been welcomed by the Gibraltar government.The meeting was to discuss the UK and Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union and the fight against COVID 19.

13-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR