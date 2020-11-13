Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 13th November 2020
Total tests done: 76,694
Test results pending: 31
Test results received: 76,663
Confirmed cases: 876 (+12)
Active cases: 118 (116: residents /2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 729 (+10)
Self-isolation: 649
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 6
Deaths: 1
A total of 20,554 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, none were close contacts of existing active cases.
13-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR