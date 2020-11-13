Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 118 (116: residents /2: visitors)Recovered cases: 729 (+10)Self-isolation: 649Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 6Deaths: 1A total of 20,554 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, none were close contacts of existing active cases.

13-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR