Some police training is unpleasant - but necessary!

The latest group of RGP recruits have just endured probably the least pleasant session of their entire training course. On Friday afternoon, each of them experienced the effects of the Captor incapacitant spray.

The Captor spray is used by the RGP, and by most police forces in UK, as a non-lethal, temporary defensive weapon for use against someone who, for instance, may be using violence to resist arrest or who otherwise could not be restrained.

16-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR