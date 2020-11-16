STATUE OF CHURCHILL FOR GIBRALTAR - Chief Minister tells PANORAMA

A statue to the memory of Sir Winston Churchill is to be erected in Gibraltar, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has told PANORAMA following our campaign. It will be on Winston Churchill Avenue.

Recognising the PANORAMA campaign, Mr Picardo said: "Winston Curchill has long had an avenue in Gibraltar but that is NOT enough in the Government's view." He added: "The legacy of Churchill should be recognised more visibly in Gibraltar and a statue, as PANORAMA is campaigning for, would be one of a number of fitting ways to make that recognsition explicit."

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR