Gibraltar set for BLOCKBUSTER title clash against Liechtenstein this evening

Gibraltar failed to capitalise on their advantageous position this Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw by ten-man San Marino in a match of little quality. It means that Liechtenstein could still have a chance to take top spot with victory at Victoria Stadium due to their superior goal difference. Their 2-0 opening win against San Marino betters Gibraltar’s single-goal victory against the same side back in September, so the Rock must avoid defeat at all costs to become champions.

