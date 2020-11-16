Over 1,000 cartons of cigarettes seized

In the first incident, HMC Seeker was patrolling our waters when they saw a small rigid inflatable boat heading towards our coastline. HMC Seeker approached the small vessel and found it to be loaded with boxes wrapped in black plastic bags. The occupants started jettisoning the boxes and navigated under the extension jetty, where they continued jettisoning the rest of the cargo. The small rigid inflatable boat sped out through the other side of the jetty and made good the escape. HMC Seeker’s crew retrieved 700 cartons of cigarettes from the harbour waters, said Customs.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR