Another first for Gibraltar: Garcia addresses EU Committee of the Regions (UK Group) on border issues

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has said that an agreement on mobility between Gibraltar and Spain is important to best protect citizens and businesses from the impact of Gibraltar leaving the European Union. Dr Garcia was addressing a meeting of the EU Committee of the Regions (CoR) – United Kingdom Contact Group, this afternoon.

The virtual meeting was an exchange of views with the CoR-UK Contact Group on the part of different local and regional entities from the UK side of the negotiations. This is the first time that Gibraltar has been invited to participate, along with Members of the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Assembly and local Government associations from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

