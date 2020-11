Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is saddened to report that a resident of Elderly Residential Services passed away on 16th November 2020. COVID-19 has been recorded as a contributing factor to the death.

The deceased was aged between 90 and 95 years old, a woman who was a resident of Hillsides. The resident died due to other causes, but was also suffering from COVID-19 at the time of death.

17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR