Safe to say that the COVID-19 has dampened our moods as far as events go, including the very popular Music Festival.

The annual event which gives those attending a good headache especially when it comes to conflicts on their timetables but nevertheless in the last few years I dare say there has been a lot more interest in wanting to watch local bands deliver and stand out against some top international acts.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR