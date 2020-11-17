CORONA CAGE

Anita edged towards the front door with a sense of apprehension and stretched her vision through the tiny peephole. She saw a young man, who made her feel slightly on edge as she was unable to make out his expressions that were covered by an intimidating facemask.

“Hello?” a muffled voice emerged.“Yes?” she replied.“I’m here for the assessment.”Anita hesitantly opened the door to allow the man passage into her home. She offered him a cup of tea but he politely declined. She could at least make out his tired eyes, which she deduced had been exposed to a succession of Groundhog Day-like meetings with the elderly generation well before arriving at her address.

17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR