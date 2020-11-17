GBC diminishes vital importance of Gibraltar promoting its position in European Union

It is amazing what little importance others, such as GBC, have given to Gibraltar putting its case before the EU Committee of the Regions, as part of the UK Group.

Particularly as this was the first time that Gibraltar had been invited to participate.Putting our views across at any level in the European Union is of vital political importance, but it appears GBC cannot grasp the importance of certain high-level political developments.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR