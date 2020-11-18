Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 18th November 2020
Total tests done: 80,751
Test results pending: 72
Test results received: 80,679
Confirmed cases: 926 (+11)
Active cases: 105 (105: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 790 (+15)
Self-isolation: 681
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 10
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 1
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 2
A total of 21,424 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
